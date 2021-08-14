COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• David Edward Mobley, 60, Lenoir City
• Chelsi Cecilia Cardoso, 33, Mint Road, Maryville; also charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage
• Daniel John Burke, 53, Pinedale Street, Maryville
• Braxton Tyler Reese, 28, Knoxville; also charged with driving while license revoked
• Nathan Paul Foister, 32, Sevier Avenue, Maryville
• Cayce Marie Roberts, 32, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville
Case filed Aug. 13 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Andrea Marie Robinette, name change
Case filed Aug. 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ethan Newton Bean v. Destany M. Bean, divorce
Case filed Aug. 13 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Lisa Marie Garrett v. Harley Lynn Garrett, divorce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.