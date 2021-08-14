COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• David Edward Mobley, 60, Lenoir City

• Chelsi Cecilia Cardoso, 33, Mint Road, Maryville; also charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage

• Daniel John Burke, 53, Pinedale Street, Maryville

• Braxton Tyler Reese, 28, Knoxville; also charged with driving while license revoked

• Nathan Paul Foister, 32, Sevier Avenue, Maryville

• Cayce Marie Roberts, 32, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville

Case filed Aug. 13 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding: Andrea Marie Robinette, name change

Case filed Aug. 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Ethan Newton Bean v. Destany M. Bean, divorce

Case filed Aug. 13 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Lisa Marie Garrett v. Harley Lynn Garrett, divorce

