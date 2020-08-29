COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Gerald Waupoose Hall, 56, Leann Lane, Walland; also charged with reckless driving
Cases filed Aug. 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Sabrina Holly Blevins v. Isaac James Blevins, divorce
• Mark Andrew McClanahan v. Krista Nikkole McClanahan, divorce
• Julianne Marie Walser v. Rodney Carr Walser, divorce
