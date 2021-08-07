COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Teon Omar Smith, 36, Knoxville
• Michael Ernest Pentecost, 67, Gamble Lane, Walland
Case filed Aug. 5 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Leanna Alice McCall, et al., name change
Cases filed Aug. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Stacey Tara Monks v. Ronald Monks, divorce
• Brian Frances Williams Jr. v. Lori Leeann Sheckels, divorce
• Jennifer Rene Andrews v. Joshua Armon Clarkson, divorce
• Tram Tuyet Tran v. Hai Van Nguyen, divorce
• Brandie Marie Noel Gambel v. Justin Lee Gambel, divorce
Case filed Aug. 5 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Lauren Olivia McIntire v. Richard Jared McIntire, divorce
Cases filed Aug. 5 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Dorothy Jean Pappas, estate
• Regarding: Betty Jane Verhulst, estate
Case filed Aug. 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Norman Dean, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.