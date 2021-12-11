COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Megan D. McGaha, 28, Pigeon Forge
• Perry Dave Alonzo, 59, Province Drive, Townsend
• Randy J. Hurst, 23, Warrior Hill Drive, Louisville
Case filed Dec. 10 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Andrew Oscar Lawhorn v. Staci Jean Lawhorn, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Elizabeth Ann Carr v. Blakely Howard Carr, divorce
• Rebecca Lynn Owens v. Jordan Daniel Owens, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Anne Suber Wilson, estate
• Regarding: Betty Walker McTeer, estate
• Regarding: Imogene H. Law, estate
Cases filed Dec. 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Barbara Kelso Bradford, estate
• Regarding: Gloria Dean Henderson Carr, estate
• Regarding: Kathy Sellers, estate
Cases filed Dec. 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Laura L. Garland, estate
• Regarding: Cecelia M. Webb, estate
• Regarding: Betty Sue Walker, estate
• Regarding: Shirley Jean Ogle, estate
• Regarding: Donna Marie Lovelace, estate
