COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Oscar Diego Ocampo, 40, Watson Drive, Maryville
• Alicia Rebekah Montooth, 37, Gateway Road, Maryville
• Elizabeth K. Williams, 21, Knoxville
• Justin Ryan Webb, 21, Gamble Lane, Walland
Cases filed Dec. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Joy Danielle Costner v. Randy Lee Costner, divorce
• Jeffrey Allen Dyer v. Elizabeth Diane Dyer, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Bruce Dennis Allison v. Tonya Ogle Rolen Allison, divorce
• Lacey Leola Jenkins v. Frederick Earl Jenkins, divorce
• Raymond Glen Cedillo v. Stacy Denise Cedillo, divorce
• Karrie Blevins Parker v. Joel Christian Parker, divorce
Case filed Dec. 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Lee Andrew McKinney, estate
Case filed Dec. 11 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: William L. Sweet, estate
