COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Dewayne Ray Miller, 51, Ten Mile; also charged with reckless endangerment (no weapon, no injury)

• Kerry Allen Kooch, 54, Tinker Lane, Townsend

• Philip Lee Giffin, 50, Leconte Drive, Maryville

• Collin Marshall Johnstone, 18, Nebo Mountain Road, Walland; also charged with evading arrest

Case filed Dec. 17 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Robert Wilson Curry v. Christy Wellman Curry, divorce

Cases filed Dec. 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Yvette Lonsdale v. Mauricio Fernando Ortega, category 3 lawsuit

• Justin Anthony Summers v. Rebecca Lyn Summers, divorce

• Lindsey Marantos v. Michael Hudson, category 3 lawsuit

Cases filed Dec. 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kimi Sue Summers v. Timothy Roy Vanschaick, divorce

• Robert Wilson Curry v. Christy Wellman Curry, divorce

