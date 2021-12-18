COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Dewayne Ray Miller, 51, Ten Mile; also charged with reckless endangerment (no weapon, no injury)
• Kerry Allen Kooch, 54, Tinker Lane, Townsend
• Philip Lee Giffin, 50, Leconte Drive, Maryville
• Collin Marshall Johnstone, 18, Nebo Mountain Road, Walland; also charged with evading arrest
Case filed Dec. 17 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Robert Wilson Curry v. Christy Wellman Curry, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Yvette Lonsdale v. Mauricio Fernando Ortega, category 3 lawsuit
• Justin Anthony Summers v. Rebecca Lyn Summers, divorce
• Lindsey Marantos v. Michael Hudson, category 3 lawsuit
Cases filed Dec. 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kimi Sue Summers v. Timothy Roy Vanschaick, divorce
• Robert Wilson Curry v. Christy Wellman Curry, divorce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.