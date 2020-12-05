COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Tara Marie Ferguson, 46, Brookside Avenue, Maryville; also charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia
• Kevin Robert Nelson, 28, Knoxville
Cases filed Dec. 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Hannah Fritts Scott v. Nicholas Lee Scott, divorce
• Amanda Victoria Hendricks v. James Ryan Hendricks, divorce
• Helen M. Rayder v. R. Bruce Rayder, divorce
Case filed Dec. 3 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Norma Earlene McGuffey, estate
Cases filed Dec. 4 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Otis Thomas Beaver Jr., estate
• Regarding: Evelyn M. Rucker, estate
• Regarding: Margaret Sue Rose, estate
• Regarding: Randell Lee Humphrey, estate
• Regarding: Annabel Pryor, estate
