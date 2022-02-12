COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Matthew Paul Hardenbergh, 49, Creekstone Circle, Maryville
• Kevin Brandon Russell, 22, East First Street, Maryville
• Matthew Wade Eugene Tipton, 31, Cave Mill Road, Maryville
• William Todd Kelley, 47, Ostenbarker Street, Maryville
• Eric Daniel Lynch, 32, Sevierville
• Samantha Michelle Ford, 26, Garfield Street, Alcoa
Cases filed Feb. 10 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Chelsey Scott v. James Scott, divorce
