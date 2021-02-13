COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Brandy Michelle Bryant, 30, Melanie Court, Maryville

• Jess Evan Vincil, 40, Madisonville; also charged with having an open container of alcohol, violating driver's license law and texting while driving

• Stephanie Lee Gahagan, 39, Best Road, Maryville; also charged with failing to use due care and caution

Cases filed Feb. 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding: Olivia Pesterfield, et al., name change

• Trenton Dale Willis v. Terry Kay Willis, divorce

Case filed Feb. 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kristie Michelle Millsaps v. Marty Ruel Millsaps, divorce

Cases filed Feb. 11 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Jasper Leon Shope Jr., estate

• Regarding: Nancy R. Connaster, estate

• Regarding: Cameron Mackenzie Rake, estate

Cases filed Feb. 12 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Penelope E. King, estate

• Regarding: Dorothy O. Odom, estate

