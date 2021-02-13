COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Brandy Michelle Bryant, 30, Melanie Court, Maryville
• Jess Evan Vincil, 40, Madisonville; also charged with having an open container of alcohol, violating driver's license law and texting while driving
• Stephanie Lee Gahagan, 39, Best Road, Maryville; also charged with failing to use due care and caution
Cases filed Feb. 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Olivia Pesterfield, et al., name change
• Trenton Dale Willis v. Terry Kay Willis, divorce
Case filed Feb. 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kristie Michelle Millsaps v. Marty Ruel Millsaps, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 11 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jasper Leon Shope Jr., estate
• Regarding: Nancy R. Connaster, estate
• Regarding: Cameron Mackenzie Rake, estate
Cases filed Feb. 12 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Penelope E. King, estate
• Regarding: Dorothy O. Odom, estate
