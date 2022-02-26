COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Zachary Michael Reed, 34, Payne Hollow Road, Walland
• Alfred James Evans, 40, Boulder Street, Maryville
• Jonnie Lee Breeden, 41, North Old Grey Ridge Road, Maryville
• Coy Lee Best, 35, South Farnum Street, Friendsville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
Cases filed Feb. 23 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Michelle Denise Relation v. Kenneth Tyson Relation, divorce
• Brian Alexander Kimmitt v. Krystal Dawn Kimmitt, divorce
Case filed Feb. 25 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Jacob Scott Nuchols v. Maria Virginia Greene, category 3 lawsuit
Case filed Feb. 24 in Domestic Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Helen Ann Spradlin v. Troy Richard Cansler, divorce
Case filed Feb. 25 in Domestic Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Buffy Ann Epling v. Steven Ellis Epling, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 23 in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Mae Bell Ogle, affidavit for a small estate
• Davin Warren Risher, affidavit for a small estate
• James William Crisp, affidavit for a small estate
Cases filed Feb. 24 in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Regarding Francis Keith Smelcer, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Susan Lee Browne, petition for intestate administration
• Regarding Dovie Blair, petition for testate administration
