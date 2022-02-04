COURT
Filed Feb. 3 in the Probate Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Regarding JC Garland, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Debra Lynn Roberts, affidavit for large estate
• Regarding George R. Johnson, petition for intestate administration
Filed Feb. 3 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Paul Mayo Ellison IV v. Kayla Hope Ellison, divorce
Filed Feb. 4 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Nicole Rose Shepherd v. Jason Michael King, divorce
