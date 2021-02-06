COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• David Lee Coleman, 57, Mimosa Circle, Maryville
• Lora Diane Monroe, 43, Effler Road, Maryville; also charged with simple possession/casual exchange, improper display of plates, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, texting while driving and registration plate violation
• Eric Rudolph Dalinger, 51, Teton Way, Maryville
Case filed Feb. 4 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Beverly W. McLemore and David R. McLemore v. Nathan D. Anders, damages
Case filed Feb. 5 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Kenneth Lee Manns v. April Mae Manns, divorce
Case filed Feb. 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Jeremiah Lowell Young, name change
Case filed Feb. 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Larry Curtis Long Jr. v. Sarah Noel Long, divorce
Case filed Feb. 5 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Gwen Bryant, estate
