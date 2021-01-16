COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Heather Bright Thompson, 40, Amerine Road, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Kari Nicole Mincy, 37, Madisonville; also charged with failure to use due care and caution
Cases filed Jan. 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael Dwayne Smith Jr. v. Lindsay Jean Didion Slotnick Smith, divorce
• Brittany Yvette Gradillas v. Desi Ventura Gradillas, divorce
