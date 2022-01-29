COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Frank Larry Johnson, 39, Knoxville; also charged with aggravated assault and possessing a handgun while under the influence
Filed in the Blount County Circuit Court Jan. 28
Terry Welsh v. Joshua Flowers and Jessica Woods
Filed Jan. 27 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• Regarding Shawn Patrick Brown, name change
Filed Jan. 28 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• Regarding Jack Haynes, conservatorship
• Regarding Liam Knox Hardin, name change
• Regarding Rose Anne Hurst, affidavit for a small estate
• Regarding Edna J. Whitehead, affidavit for a large state
