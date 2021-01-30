COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Raymond John Bakken, 35, Indigo Drive, Maryville
Case filed Jan. 29 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Padgett Law Group v. The Estate and Unknown Heirs of Mildred T. Eaves, et al., lawsuit
Case filed Jan. 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Sherryl Jo Davis v. Thomas Harold Davis Jr., divorce
Cases filed Jan. 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Richmond Keith Ivens v. Chasity Marie Smart, divorce
• Scott Russell Lawson v. Jessica Catherine Lawson, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 28 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Peggy C. Bryant, estate
• Regarding: Frances L. Whitehead, estate
• Regarding: Frances Louis Hobbs, estate
Cases filed Jan. 29 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jo B. Hoy, estate
• Regarding: Marilyn Thompson Dempster, estate
• Regarding: Ruth Jewel Davis, estate
