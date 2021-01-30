COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Raymond John Bakken, 35, Indigo Drive, Maryville

Case filed Jan. 29 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Padgett Law Group v. The Estate and Unknown Heirs of Mildred T. Eaves, et al., lawsuit

Case filed Jan. 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Sherryl Jo Davis v. Thomas Harold Davis Jr., divorce

Cases filed Jan. 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Richmond Keith Ivens v. Chasity Marie Smart, divorce

• Scott Russell Lawson v. Jessica Catherine Lawson, divorce

Cases filed Jan. 28 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Peggy C. Bryant, estate

• Regarding: Frances L. Whitehead, estate

• Regarding: Frances Louis Hobbs, estate

Cases filed Jan. 29 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Jo B. Hoy, estate

• Regarding: Marilyn Thompson Dempster, estate

• Regarding: Ruth Jewel Davis, estate

