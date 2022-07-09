COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Mohamed K. Emara, 28, Knoxville

Cases filed July 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Christopher Caughron, Charlsie Caughron v. Judy fay Young, real estate matters 

• Debra Pinzone v. Tyler Avitabile, miscellaneous general civil/G.S. appeal

• Tyler Avitable v. Debra Pinzone, miscellaneous general civil/G.S. appeal

Cases filed July 7 in the Probate Division of Blount County Chancery Court

• Regarding Samuel L. Coulter, petition for a testate executor 

• Regarding David Tex Hill, petition for interstate administration

Case filed July 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Charity Ann Turner v. Jonathan Paul Turner, divorce

• Michael Raymond Smith v. Marva Anne Smith, divorce

• Hannah Bree Bates v. Thomas John Bates, divorce

Case filed July 8 in the Blount County Chancery Court

• Regarding Patricia Sullivan, conservatorship

• Nextgear Capital Inc. v. Andrew E. Hunt Brewster, category 3 lawsuit

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.