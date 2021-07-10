COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Shawn Michael Haley, 58, state Highway 72, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Christopher Thomas Klinger, 48, Thomas Drive, Maryville
• Eric Michael Chorney, 26, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville; also charged with possessing a handgun while under the influence
Cases filed July 9 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Victoria Neaderhiser, name change
• Jill Anne Goodman v. Marion Edwards Goodman, divorce
Cases filed July 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michelle Rene White v. Andy Terrell White Jr., annulment
• Regarding: Draken Ryder Hartless, et al., name change
• Faye Ann Emert v. Donald Ray Emert, divorce
• Makayla Danielle Steele v. William Cole Steele, divorce
• Patricia Ann Rose v. Phillip Alan Rose, divorce
• Laura Denise Gilbert Shuford v. James Eric Shuford, divorce
Case filed July 9 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Angel Packett v. Matthew Packett, divorce
Cases filed July 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Austin Shane Jackson, estate
• Regarding: Curtis D. Dupree Sr., estate
Cases filed July 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Thomas R. Lovely, conservatorship
• Regarding: Margaret A. McNeeley, estate
• Regarding: Miracle Knighton, conservatorship
• Regarding: Rodrigo Ramirez, conservatorship
