COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Shawn Michael Haley, 58, state Highway 72, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license

• Christopher Thomas Klinger, 48, Thomas Drive, Maryville

• Eric Michael Chorney, 26, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville; also charged with possessing a handgun while under the influence

Cases filed July 9 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding: Victoria Neaderhiser, name change

• Jill Anne Goodman v. Marion Edwards Goodman, divorce

Cases filed July 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Michelle Rene White v. Andy Terrell White Jr., annulment

• Regarding: Draken Ryder Hartless, et al., name change

• Faye Ann Emert v. Donald Ray Emert, divorce

• Makayla Danielle Steele v. William Cole Steele, divorce

• Patricia Ann Rose v. Phillip Alan Rose, divorce

• Laura Denise Gilbert Shuford v. James Eric Shuford, divorce

Case filed July 9 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Angel Packett v. Matthew Packett, divorce

Cases filed July 8 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Austin Shane Jackson, estate

• Regarding: Curtis D. Dupree Sr., estate

Cases filed July 9 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Thomas R. Lovely, conservatorship

• Regarding: Margaret A. McNeeley, estate

• Regarding: Miracle Knighton, conservatorship

• Regarding: Rodrigo Ramirez, conservatorship

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.