COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Eugene David Blair, 32, Coker Road, Maryville
• Jennifer Leann Jones, 40, Seymour
• Maurissa Lashanna Watson, 31, Andy Carr Avenue, Alcoa; also charged with driving on a suspended license
Cases filed July 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Logan Blade Shope v. Starrine Marie O'Ven, legitimation
• James Kurt Shuman v. Karissa Marie Shuman
Cases filed July 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Dillan J. Teffeteller v. Chelsea M. Teffeteller, divorce
Cases filed July 1 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Paula Maxine Messiter Tooze, estate
• Regarding: Edgar Marion Cloniger, estate
• Regarding: Mary Anna King, estate
• Regarding: Evelyn Francis Wood, estate
• Regarding: Darrell Keith Rimmer, estate
Cases filed July 2 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Charles Anthony Goins Jr., estate
Cases filed July 2 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Bo Valentine Wisneski, name change
• Regarding: Zenon Adrian Zawada, name change
Case filed July 1 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Sue Moffet v. Ann Jenkins, real estate matters
