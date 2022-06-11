COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Grace Elizabeth Mitchell, 33, Burnett Road, Walland

Cases filed June 8 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Daras Mitchell Hood, conservatorship 

Cases filed June 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Felicia Kay Milward v. Joshua Landon Millward, divorce

• Brandi Nicole Ivey v. Jason Richard Ivey, divorce

• The city of Maryville v. Shun Long Inc. (et. al), category 1 lawsuit

• Charles Leonard Bishop v. Michelle D. Bishop, divorce

Case filed June 9 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Bill H. Cline, affidavit for a large estate

