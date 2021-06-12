COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Braxton Kase Whitehead, 31, Calderwood Highway, Maryville

• Johnny Edward Seidel, 49, Chattanooga; also charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license

• Christopher Lee Pennington, 48, Ridge Road, Maryville

Case filed June 10 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Donna Ann Head and Jasmine Pilkey v. Nanje Sakwe, damages/torts

Case filed June 9 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding: Rebecca Eileen Vaugh, name change

Case filed June 9 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Mysti Autumne Garland Clark v. Chad Arthur Clark, divorce

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.