COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Braxton Kase Whitehead, 31, Calderwood Highway, Maryville
• Johnny Edward Seidel, 49, Chattanooga; also charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license
• Christopher Lee Pennington, 48, Ridge Road, Maryville
Case filed June 10 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Donna Ann Head and Jasmine Pilkey v. Nanje Sakwe, damages/torts
Case filed June 9 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Rebecca Eileen Vaugh, name change
Case filed June 9 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Mysti Autumne Garland Clark v. Chad Arthur Clark, divorce
