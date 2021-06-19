COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• James Robinson Edwards, 41, Rhett Butler Drive, Louisville
• Jonatan Estansiao Cano-Cano, 26, Court Christopher Way, Maryville
• Clarence David Compton, 46, Honeysuckle Road, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Dewey Tyson Bradburn, 59, South Long Hollow Road, Maryville; also charged with possessing Schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia and violation of probation
• Jason Loyd Jones, 42, Highway 72 East, Maryville; also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle on a highway and while license revoked
• Dwayne Keola Moa, 58, Auburn, Washington
Cases filed June 18 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Ridgeview Homeowners Association Inc. v. Gary L. Goins, et al., lawsuit
• Regarding: Cassica M. Anderson, name change
Case filed June 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kayla Brooke Law v. Ethan Samuel Law, divorce
Case filed June 18 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Leah West Thomas v. Jeremy Robert Thomas, divorce
Cases filed June 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Nancy Schimmick, estate
• Regarding: Alyssa Marie Handley, estate
• Regarding: Larry Storie, estate
