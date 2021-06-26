COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Sofije Islami, 28, Red Hill Drive, Louisville
Case filed June 24 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Richard Hunter v. Edward Graham, damages/torts
Case filed June 25 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Allstate Insurance Company a/s/o Richard Hunter and Myra Belle v. Edward Graham, damages/torts
Case filed June 25 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Scott Anthony Monger v. Ashley Michelle Monger, divorce
Cases filed June 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Alyssa Youngberg Minge v. Alexander Houston Minge, divorce
• Dawn Michelle Noles v. James Robert Noles, divorce
• Thomas H. Dickenson, trustee, v. Kathleen MacConnell, et al., lawsuit
• Olivia Cheyenne Ford v. Dennis Nathaniel Testone, divorce
Case filed June 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Avie Louise Hutchison, estate
Case filed June 25 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Sylvia E. Harmon, estate
