COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Corey Todd Montgomery, 32, Thomas Drive, Maryville

• Jimmy Lynn Rauhuff, 51, Cave Road, Friendsville

Case filed June 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Keandra Lea Ann Wilson v. Tron Lee Reed, petition for paternity

Case filed June 2 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Rose E. Taylor, petition for muniment of title

Case filed June 3 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Sara Ann Henry, petition for testate executor

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.