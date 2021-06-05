COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Susan Ann Franklin, 46, Coffey Way, Maryville
• Jamie Bladimir Hernandez-Garcia, 28, Alvin York Street, Maryville; also charged with driving while license revoked
• Tori Jade Johnson, 23, Knoxville
• Thomas Allen Rich, 34, White Bluff
• Duane B. Harris, 35, Chattanooga
Case filed June 4 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Julie Bentz v. Jared Bevins and Daniel Smith, damages
Case filed June 3 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Heather Nicole LeBrun, name change
Case filed June 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tina Ranell Sherman v. Thomas Wayne Sherman Jr., divorce
Cases filed June 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Maranda Nicole Madden v. Kenneth Dean Madden II, divorce
• Rebekah Carolyn Veliz v. Harrison Veliz Lopez, divorce
• Lean Dianne Davis v. Stephen Arthur Smith, divorce
Case filed June 4 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Hazel M. Riden, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.