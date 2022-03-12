COURT
Cases filed March 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Bank of America v. Kaitlin F. Dennehy, contract/debt
• East Coast Metal Distributors v. Steve Symons D/B/A Symons Electrical Heating & Air, contract/debt
Cases filed March 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Jamie Michelle Huggins v. Robert Ashton Huggins, divorce
• Brittany Nicole Ellis v. Sally Marie Bradley, divorce
• Sergio Joel Clavel Calderon v. Sarah Elizabeth Ortez Canales, divorce
• Mark Anthony Wickert v. Haley Nicole Wickert, divorce
Cases filed March 10 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Tamika Lowe v. Jonathan Coffield, damages/torts
• Stephanie Morgan v. Jillian Thatcher and Grover Barnette, damages/torts
Case filed March 11 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Susan Roseanna Jones v. Johnathon Robert Jones, divorce
Cases filed March 11 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Betty Sue Ross, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Deane Cole Dillard, petition for intestate administration
