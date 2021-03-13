COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Cody Michael Smith, 32, Greenwich Drive, Maryville
Case filed March 12 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Shanda Reinhart v. Martha Lia Trujillo-Cody, damages/torts
Case filed March 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jeffrey Dwayne Cline v. Stephanie Denise Cline, divorce
Cases filed March 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Randy Donald Suisse v. Suzanne Lynn Suisse, divorce
• Regarding: Cole Edward Gibson, name change
Case filed March 12 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Hope Renee Malina v. Joseph Andrew Malina, divorce
Cases filed March 11 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Harold Best, estate
• Regarding: Laura Evelyn Brantley, estate
• Regarding: Brenda M. Thacker, estate
Cases filed March 12 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Dana Marie Cragin, estate
• Regarding: Rose Farid Jubran, estate
