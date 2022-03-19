COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Rich Neal Burchfield, 61, Portsmouth Circle, Maryville
• Thomas Wayne Hilty, 45, Old Mt. Tabor Road, Maryville
• Damon James Taylor, 51, Halifax, Pennsylvania
Case filed March 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Regarding Amy Belle Gann, name change
Cases filed March 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Jessica Myana Martin v. Timothy Allen Ray Martin, divorce
• Amber Patricia White v. Matthew Wayne Wooten, petition for paternity
• Gregory H. Pyatt v. Victoria Jean Pyatt, divorce
• Jenna Lynn Michele Jenkins v. Justin Luke Jenkins, divorce
• Amber Patricia White v. Anthony Michael White, divorce
• David Aaron Caldwell v. Chrissian Caldwell, divorce
Case filed March 17 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Tressie M. Eisenhower, affidavit for a large estate
