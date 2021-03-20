COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Bill Ray Shuler, 56, Mint Road, Maryville

Case filed March 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding: Christian Jozef Paveglio, name change

Case filed March 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Lester Douglas Cooter II v. Sara Marie Cooter, divorce

Cases filed March 18 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Mary L. Carson, estate

• Regarding: Stephen Edward Caldwell, estate

Cases filed March 19 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Glen D. Huffstetler, estate

• Regarding: Lillian J. Patty, estate

