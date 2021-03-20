COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Bill Ray Shuler, 56, Mint Road, Maryville
Case filed March 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Christian Jozef Paveglio, name change
Case filed March 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Lester Douglas Cooter II v. Sara Marie Cooter, divorce
Cases filed March 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mary L. Carson, estate
• Regarding: Stephen Edward Caldwell, estate
Cases filed March 19 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Glen D. Huffstetler, estate
• Regarding: Lillian J. Patty, estate
