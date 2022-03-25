COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Dakota Christopher Thompson, 30, Louisville
• Billy Joe Nicholas Vance, 38, Vonore; also charged with driving with a revoked license
• Ryan Eric Breeden, 40, Old Knoxville Highway, Rockford
Case filed March 22 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Emily Alexis Bangash v. Jahangeer Khan Bangash, divorce
Cases filed March 22 in the Probate Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Regarding Drewena Knighton, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Peggy Sexton, affidavit for a small estate
• Regarding Richard A. Bliss, affidavit for a large estate
Cases filed March 23 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding James Lemuel Connatser, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Marguerite T. Connatser, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Martin Joseph Bostrom, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Troy McCall Howard, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding John L. Gee, petition for testate executor
• Regarding William Clark Adams Jr., petition for muniment of title
Case filed March 24 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Kenneth Austin Hawkins, conservatorship
Cases filed March 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Savannah Leah Van Norstran v. Devin Reed Wilkie, divorce
• Tracy Lynn Blakely v. Bobby L. Blakely, divorce
• Cody Tyler Knight v. Rachel Christine Knight, divorce
• Nathaniel Robert Arthur v. Michelle Faith Arthur, divorce
• David E. Johnson v. Katie A. Johnson, divorce
Cases filed March 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Jacqueline Renee Brackin v. Dennis Lynn Brackin, divorce
• Michala Alexandria Pickens v. Joshua Logan Pickens, divorce
• Regarding Lily Rayne Majchrzak, name change
• Steven Landon Murr v. Susan Aileen Murr, divorce
Case filed March 24 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Elton Jones v. Tammy Lawson, appeal from Blount County General Sessions Court
Cases filed March 23 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• Hubert Leonard Walker v. Mary L. Walker (et. al), William C. Walker (et. al), category I lawsuit
Cases filed March 24 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• Joy Alison Jordan Barbeau v. Larry Francis Barbeau, divorce
• Cory Lynn Reeder v. Stephanie Anita Reeder, divorce
• Jennifer Lynn Lusinger v. Eric Joseph Lusinger, divorce
