COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Casey Lee White, 26, Rankin Ferry Loop, Louisville
• Jeffrey Charles Bryant, 31, North Cedar Street, Maryville
• Sarah Jo Frost, 58, Blockhouse Road, Maryville
• Amber Ann Buchanan, 34, Majestic Drive, Maryville
Case filed March 26 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• American Express National Bank v. John Pitcher aka John Joseph Pitcher, contract/debt
Cases filed March 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Drusilla NicGowan, name change
• Halli Nichole Walker v. Terry Lynn Walker, divorce
Case filed March 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kelsey Marie Tolliver v. Zachary Drew Tolliver, divorce
Cases filed March 25 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: William Lloyd Valentine, estate
• Regarding: Scotty Ray Ridge, estate
• Regarding: Bonnie G. Spurling, estate
• Regarding: James Hopper, estate
