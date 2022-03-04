COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Grayson Reed Shockley, 36, Gregg Road, Friendsville

Cases filed March 3 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County

• Regarding Katrina Ann Moser, adult adoption

• Regarding Lucas Anthony John Green, adoption

Case filed March 4 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County

• Donald Robert Holm v. Leah Beth Holm, divorce

Cases filed March 3 in Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County

• Regarding Jacqueline Rae Campbell, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Lorraine Therese Palewski, petition for testate executor

Case filed March 4 in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County

•  Regarding Edward Eugene Thurston, petition for testate executor 

