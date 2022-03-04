COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Grayson Reed Shockley, 36, Gregg Road, Friendsville
Cases filed March 3 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Regarding Katrina Ann Moser, adult adoption
• Regarding Lucas Anthony John Green, adoption
Case filed March 4 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Donald Robert Holm v. Leah Beth Holm, divorce
Cases filed March 3 in Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Regarding Jacqueline Rae Campbell, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Lorraine Therese Palewski, petition for testate executor
Case filed March 4 in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Regarding Edward Eugene Thurston, petition for testate executor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.