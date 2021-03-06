COURT
Cases filed March 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Nicholas Grant Bryant v. Taylor Paige Duncan, legitimation
• Denee Marie Reed v. Zachary Michael Reed, divorce
Cases filed March 4 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Lorene C. Dixon, estate
• Regarding: Dwayne Keith Blankenship, estate
Cases filed March 5 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Dallas H. Clark, estate
• Regarding: Edna Ruth Murphy, estate
• Regarding: Jerome M. Templeton, estate
• Regarding: Patricia Lynn Sprinkle, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.