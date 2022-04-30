COURT
Cases filed April 28 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Ray A. Proffit, also known as Ray A. Proffitt, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Alice E. Barker, affidavit for a large estate
Cases filed April 29 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Joe Donald Reese Sr., affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Faye Millsaps Lowe, also known as Gwendolyn Faye Millsaps Lowe, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding James H. Craig, petition for testate executor
