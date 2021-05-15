COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Matthew Augustus Aistrop, 48, Fairoaks Drive, Maryville
• David Nathaniel Cockerel, 62, Mayfly Way, Maryville
Cases filed May 14 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• James Daniel "Beau" Tatham v. Austin Dennis Norton, damages
• Amica Mutual Insurance Co., as subrogee of Wayne Dove v. John Bye Jr., damages
Case filed May 14 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Amber Renee Lee v. Charles R.H. Lee, divorce
Cases filed May 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Margaret Jean Green, estate
• Regarding: Dillard Floyd Harrod, estate
• Regarding: Thomas Lee Hankinson, estate
• Regarding: Merrill D. Moore Jr., estate
