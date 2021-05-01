COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Geoffrey Alan Cobb, 71, Knoxville
• Brian Paul Hodge, 47, North Wright Road, Alcoa; also charged with domestic assault
• Peggy Kirkland Reynolds, 67, Vonore
• Frank Ray Carroll, 30, Madisonville
Case filed April 28 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Nisus Corporation v. Altium Packaging LP and Veritiv Operating Company d/b/a All American Containers, miscellaneous general civil
Case filed April 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development v. Adam J. Millsaps, distress warrant/miscellaneous general civil
Case filed April 29 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Mark Gregory v. Kim Bryon Beeler, et al., complaint to quiet title
Cases filed April 30 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Traci Michelle Graham v. Blake Shane Graham, divorce
• Regarding: Hannah Emily King, conservatorship
Cases filed April 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Sherry Nicole Peek v. Jerry Mitchell Peek, divorce
• Shannon Rose Gresham v. Michael Pernell Gresham, divorce
• Kristen Renee Paumen v. Kyle Lucius Paumen, divorce
• Ambrea Peters v. Carl Peters, divorce
Cases filed April 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Stephanie Dawn Forster v. Ronald Lynn Forster, divorce
• David Hughes, et al., v. Paul Wilhelm, et al., lawsuit
• Michelle Snyder Whaley v. John Quincy Adams, annulment
• Idamae Millsaps Wooten v. Phillip Edward Wooten, divorce
• Casey Marc Dunlap v. Amanda Leigh Dunlap, divorce
Cases filed April 30 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Jeweldene Dotson, conservatorship
• Morgan Gail Cummings Carlson v. Corey Jay Dodgen, petition for paternity
Cases filed April 30 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Jessica Ann Gray v. Brandon Farrell Gray, divorce
• Justin Lee Russell v. Tonia Ann Russell, divorce
Cases filed April 29 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mary Jean O'Connor Heath, estate
• Regarding: Edward Dale Kiger, estate
• Regarding: Anne Darlene Celso, estate
Case filed April 30 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Robert Don George Jr., estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.