COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
Jeffrey M. Marlow, 59, Knoxville
Gary Vaugh McMillen, 62, Chota Hills Road, Louisville
James White Johnson III, 25, Knoxville, also cited on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
Terry Jason Gentry, 46, Sevierville; also charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance
John K. Daniel, 56, Crescent Drive, Louisville
Case filed May 15 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
H.F. Holdings v. Tessa Ashford, foreign judgement
Cases filed May 17 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Ronald D. Lehman; Cheryl Lehman v. Miguel Hernandez Bautista; Sergio Rosales Chaves; D&Y Concrete, LLC, damages
Wade Richardson v. Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company, contract
Cases filed May 18 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Terry L. Winkles v. Marky K. Jenkins; Barbara S. Harris Lord; Marion R. Paulk; Ashley S. Duggan, damages
Samuel L. McCall; Holly M. Natoli v. Lucy Girt, damages
Case filed May 15 in Blount County Chancery Court:
William Randolph Morris (et. al) v. Bradley Parker; Bradley Parker d/b/a Masterpiece Builders, category I lawsuit
Cases filed May 17 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Andre Lee Presley v. Abbe Millsaps, legitimation
Logan Henry Grimes v. Kelsie Ann Hamilton, legitimation
Case filed May 18 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Riveredge Village Condominium Association, Inc., v. Anthony S. Robinson (et. al), contract/debt
Case filed May 19 in Blount County Chancery Court:
John Gorman v. Dylan Gorman, category I lawsuit
Case filed May 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Jean Elizabeth Curtis v. James Lance Curtis, divorce
Levi Frazier v. Samantha Frazier, divorce
Mary Rafliff v. Charles Ratliff, divorce
Case filed May 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Regarding: Cassandra Elise King (et. al), name change
Cases filed May 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Macy Renee McNeir-Smith v. Jajuan Jamel McNeir-Smith, divorce
Dalton Gage Dixon v. Taylor Shea Cochran, petition for paternity
Cases filed May 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Lesley Austin Grooms v. Haleigh Danielle Davenport, legitimation
Haley Elise Rodriguez v. Aubrey Leon Rodriguez, divorce
Patricia Marie Buckner v. Kenneth James Buckner, divorce
Kali Montana Breeze Bennard v. Morgan Taylor Bennard, divorce
Regarding: Zachary Allan Stroth, conservatorship
Cases filed May 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Jennifer Lynn Kennedy v. William Thurman Mitchell, divorce
Hugh Emert Myers Jr. v. Alisha Marie Myers, divorce
Case filed May 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Aleese Domenique Ojeda, conservatorship
Cases filed May 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Gerry Anne Hendrix, petition for muniment of title
Regarding: Roy Prichard, estate
Case filed May 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Alice Ruth Kimmel, estate
Cases filed May 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Paris Cogdill, conservatorship
Regarding: Jesse T. Rainwater, estate
Regarding: Elizabeth Louise Pierce, estate
Case filed May 19 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Wesley Parker Pendergrass, estate
