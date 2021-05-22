COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Rodney Ray Webb, 39, Courtyard Circle, Maryville

• Kelly Renee Lay, 36, Cold Springs Road, Walland

Case filed May 21 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding: Anthony Joseph Majors, name change

Cases filed May 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Elizabeth Marie White v. Joshua Brandon White, divorce

• Bethany Nicole Sparks v. Caleb Lynn Sparks, divorce

Case filed May 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kathleen Rock v. Timothy Allen Shrout, enforcement of foreign judgment

Case filed May 21 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• David Ryan Crawley v. Nicole Tiffany Huskey, divorce

