COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Rodney Ray Webb, 39, Courtyard Circle, Maryville
• Kelly Renee Lay, 36, Cold Springs Road, Walland
Case filed May 21 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Anthony Joseph Majors, name change
Cases filed May 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Elizabeth Marie White v. Joshua Brandon White, divorce
• Bethany Nicole Sparks v. Caleb Lynn Sparks, divorce
Case filed May 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kathleen Rock v. Timothy Allen Shrout, enforcement of foreign judgment
Case filed May 21 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• David Ryan Crawley v. Nicole Tiffany Huskey, divorce
