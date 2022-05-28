COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Michael Dean Givens, 55, Knoxville

• Antonio De La Cruz, 28, Miller Avenue, Maryville; also charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, expired/no license and failing to provide proof of financial responsibility

Case filed May 27 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Barry Schwaiger and Julie Schwaiger v. Lee Homes, in rem

Cases filed May 26 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Joshuwa Franklin Self, petition for intestate administration

• Regarding Philip Walter Tinsley, petition for ancillary estate

