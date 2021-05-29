COURT
Cases filed May 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Denice Everett v. Shane Everett, divorce
• Danielle Hassell v. Chance Hassell, divorce
Cases filed May 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kallie Nicole Wilson v. Tanner Reed Wilson, divorce
• Amy J. Turley v. Ashley L. Turley, divorce
Case filed May 28 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Polly Marie Millard v. Ricky Wayne Millard, divorce
