COURT

Cases filed May 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Denice Everett v. Shane Everett, divorce

• Danielle Hassell v. Chance Hassell, divorce

Cases filed May 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kallie Nicole Wilson v. Tanner Reed Wilson, divorce

• Amy J. Turley v. Ashley L. Turley, divorce

Case filed May 28 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Polly Marie Millard v. Ricky Wayne Millard, divorce

