COURT
Case filed Nov. 12 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Karen Rene Wade v. Brandon Scott Wade, divorce
Cases filed Nov. 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Breanna Gibson v. Caleb Edmonds, petition for paternity
• Dorothy Gail Perry v. Timothy Allen Fleming, divorce
• Kaleb Lee Russell Shields v. Gabrielle M. Caves, petition for paternity
• Jessica Nicole Stockton v. William Bradley Stockton, divorce
• Ginger Rebecca Ricketts v. Donald Lynn Ricketts Jr., divorce
• Steven Felch v. Melinda Ann Moore, divorce
• Erca Lynn Bigard v. John Patrick Bigard, divorce
• Bryan Abell v. Russell Kehren, contract/debt
Case filed Nov. 12 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Faye Ellen Dunlap, estate
