COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Cynthia Ann McCord, 58, Enterprise Way, Maryville
• Victoria Louise Haskell, 23, Knoxville; also charged with driving while license revoked
Case filed Nov. 13 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Stephanie Malone Martin Dann v. Clayton Wellington Dann, divorce
Cases filed Nov. 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Chelsea Renea Jennings, name change
• Anita Leann Vasquez v. Cristian Omar Vasquez, divorce
• Serena Ann Moles v. Timothy Jay Moles, divorce
Cases filed Nov. 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Sherry H. Ogle v. Stephen S. Ogle, divorce
• Joseph Christian Satterfield v. Amber Marlena Satterfield, divorce
• Summer Brooke Tipton v. Matthew Aaron Tipton, divorce
Case filed Nov. 12 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Milagro Raquel Bigelow v. Shane Allen Bigelow, divorce
Case filed Nov. 12 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Joyce Lynne Adams, estate
Cases filed Nov. 13 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Edna Lee Foust, estate
• Regarding: James Randall Vaughn, estate
• Regarding: Trenton Geoffrey Ryback, estate
• Regarding: Ann Cooley Spencer, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.