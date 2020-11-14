COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Cynthia Ann McCord, 58, Enterprise Way, Maryville

• Victoria Louise Haskell, 23, Knoxville; also charged with driving while license revoked

Case filed Nov. 13 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Stephanie Malone Martin Dann v. Clayton Wellington Dann, divorce

Cases filed Nov. 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding: Chelsea Renea Jennings, name change

• Anita Leann Vasquez v. Cristian Omar Vasquez, divorce

• Serena Ann Moles v. Timothy Jay Moles, divorce

Cases filed Nov. 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Sherry H. Ogle v. Stephen S. Ogle, divorce

• Joseph Christian Satterfield v. Amber Marlena Satterfield, divorce

• Summer Brooke Tipton v. Matthew Aaron Tipton, divorce

Case filed Nov. 12 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Milagro Raquel Bigelow v. Shane Allen Bigelow, divorce

Case filed Nov. 12 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Joyce Lynne Adams, estate

Cases filed Nov. 13 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Edna Lee Foust, estate

• Regarding: James Randall Vaughn, estate

• Regarding: Trenton Geoffrey Ryback, estate

• Regarding: Ann Cooley Spencer, estate

