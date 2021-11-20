COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of the intoxicant:
• Jennifer Lee Herrin, 40, Knoxville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Meagan L. Glenn, 28, Bittle Avenue, Maryville
• Gavin Andrew Powers, 24, Manor Way, Louisville
Case filed Nov. 18 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Donna Deluca v. Morgan Clyde Hampton, vehicle accident damages
Cases filed Nov. 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Cheryl Lynn Guy v. Gerald Scott Guy, divorce
• The city of Maryville v. Jessica Hamby, Category 1 lawsuit
Case filed Nov. 18 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• David C. Ward v. Gene Brewer, Category 1 lawsuit
Cases filed Nov. 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ruth S. Layton, estate
• Regarding: Mary Jane Parker, estate
• Regarding: Moss Payne, estate
• Regarding: Gary Moss Payne, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.