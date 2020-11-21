COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Joseph Alan Godsey, 30, Bill Street, Rockford
• Billie Joe Gray, 58, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville; also charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving on a revoked license
Case filed Nov. 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Brent Clifton Coward v. Sarah D. Coward, divorce
Cases filed Nov. 20 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Floy Law, estate
• Regarding: Mary Lynn Long, estate
