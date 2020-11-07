COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Darryl Wayne Smith, 44, Madisonville
Cases filed Nov. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Amy Puckett v. Randall Puckett, divorce
• Chelsey Alyse Grugin v. Rodney Stuart Grugin, divorce
• Sheila Hammontree v. John Hammontree, divorce
Case filed Nov. 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Bennie Corine Frye, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.