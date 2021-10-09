COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Tina Renee Bishop, 58, Knoxville
• Amber Christine Basgall, 43, Camellia Trace Drive, Maryville
• Carrie Elizabeth Thompson, 38, Middle Street, Maryville
• Tina May Klein, 52, Menders Avenue, Maryville
Cases filed Oct. 7 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Elizabeth Joy Radke v. Robert Louis Radke III, divorce
• Jeremy James Dalton v. Blount County Sheriff's Department, Category 1 lawsuit
Case filed Oct. 8 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Ashley Ramos v. Jose Guadalupe Ramos, divorce
Case filed Oct. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jeremy Adam Dorsett v. Rebecca Lynn Dorsett, divorce
Case filed Oct. 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Halee Danielle Bivens v. Bradley Richmond Walker, legitimation
Cases filed Oct. 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Patience Nicole Deardorff v. David Tyrell Nipper, divorce
• Gabriel Matthew Ogle v. Alisha Danielle Ogle, divorce
• Kara Leanne Thomas v. Steven W. Thomas, legal separation
• Jennifer Ethel Myers v. Timothy David Myers, divorce
• Taylor Marie Viglasky v. Kaleb Adam Rife, divorce
• Mayank Patel v. Noopur Patel, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 7 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Sammie Eugene Suttles, estate
• Regarding: Mary B. McDonald, estate
• Regarding: Joycelyn Crowder, estate
• Regarding: Edward E. Ellis, estate
Cases filed Oct. 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Virginia Ruth Walker, estate
• Regarding: Ronald Lynn Talbot, conservatorship
• Regarding: Lisa Rugala Drake, estate
• Regarding: Minnie Jean Phillips, estate
