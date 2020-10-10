COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Joseph Keith Rinehart, 29, Sevierville; also charged with speeding and driving on a suspended license
• Sarah Jo Frost, 58, Blockhouse Road, Maryville
Case filed Oct. 9 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regions Bank v. Jason W. Price and Bonnie M. Price, contract debt
Case filed Oct. 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ruth Hussey Barberry v. Heath Eric Barberry, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Rusty Shane Perkins v. Sarah Paige Perkins, divorce
• Cindy Louise Trentham v. Dennis G. Trentham, lawsuit
Case filed Oct. 8 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Melody Dawn Sneed v. Joseph F. Sneed, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Pauline Caylor Ledford, estate
Case filed Oct. 8 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Joseph Rutledge Conwan IV, estate
