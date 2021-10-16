COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant: 

• Joshua Duane Thompson, 43, Georgia 

• Cameron James Gasche, 25, Mentor Road, Louisville

• Clarence David Compton, 46, Glenn Road, Louisville; also charged with driving on a suspended license 

• Jair Yoshua Pozos Cardenas, 31, Old Niles Ferry Pike, Greenback

• Jacob Thomas Ammann, 36, Knoxville

Case filed Oct. 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding: Cassidy Jolene Suttles, adoption

Cases filed Oct. 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Debra Jean Little v. Bruce Harry Little, divorce

• Samuel Matthew Ford v. Valerie Joy Fryer, divorce

Case filed Oct. 15 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Mildred Ailene Byrd, estate

