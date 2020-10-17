COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Dylan William Willoughby, 36, Montvale Road, Maryville; also charged with a speeding violation
• Jennifer Lynn Holt, 46, New Market
• Michael John Koch, 35, Cerritos Way, Louisville; also charged with driving on a revoked license
Case filed Oct. 9 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Robin Jarnagin and Robert Jarnagin v. Glen Thomas, damages
Case filed Oct. 16 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Debra T. Chamberlain and Donald H. Chamberlain v. Doris D. Ballard, damages
