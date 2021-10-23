COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Laron Markel Johnson, 41, Knoxville
Case filed Oct. 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Cassandra Jean Forshee v. Eric O'Neal Forshee, divorce
Case filed Oct. 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Herman Otis Boring, estate
Case filed Oct. 22 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ralph Patrick Jones, estate
