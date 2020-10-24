COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Zachary Scott Silvey, 48, West Franklin Street, Alcoa
• Thuyen Quoc Huynh, 53, Olivia Lane, Maryville
• Madeline Ross Kelso, 20, Knoxville
Case filed Oct. 22 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Justin L. Martin v. Maitland Neergaad and FedEx Corporation, damages
Case filed Oct. 23 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Progressive Hawaii Insurance Corporation a/s/o Sarah Joyce v. John Taylor Mason, damages
